17 Aug 2019

NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 046 (Period covered: 1300hrs 14 August 2019 - 1300hrs 15 August 2019)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 15 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (736.18 KB)

Government of Pakistan
Prime Minister’s Office
National Disaster Management Authority
Islamabad

excerpt

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & D.G. Khan Divisions and East Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Southeast Sindh. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 15 – 21 August 2019

a. Widespread thunderstorm / rain with heavy to very heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Kabul, Indus & Jhelum alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions during next 48 hours which may cause Medium to High level flows in these Rivers & associated Nullahs.

b. Widespread thunderstorm / rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab during next 72 hours. Flows in Rivers Sutlej & Ravi will be subject to the releases from India (Indian Reservoirs might be near to their maximum conservation levels). However Medium to High Flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab. Low to Medium level Flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. Flows are likely to increase from 17 August 2019 in River Chenab alongwith associated Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab. Intensity of flows in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi will depend upon the releases from India.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.