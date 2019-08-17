NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 046 (Period covered: 1300hrs 14 August 2019 - 1300hrs 15 August 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

excerpt

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & D.G. Khan Divisions and East Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Southeast Sindh. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 15 – 21 August 2019

a. Widespread thunderstorm / rain with heavy to very heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Kabul, Indus & Jhelum alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions during next 48 hours which may cause Medium to High level flows in these Rivers & associated Nullahs.

b. Widespread thunderstorm / rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab during next 72 hours. Flows in Rivers Sutlej & Ravi will be subject to the releases from India (Indian Reservoirs might be near to their maximum conservation levels). However Medium to High Flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab. Low to Medium level Flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. Flows are likely to increase from 17 August 2019 in River Chenab alongwith associated Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab. Intensity of flows in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi will depend upon the releases from India.

10. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

11. Miscellaneous. NTR.