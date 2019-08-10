10 Aug 2019

NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 040 (Period covered: 1300hrs 8 August 2019 - 1300hrs 9 August 2019)

from Government of Pakistan
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original
Government of Pakistan
Prime Minister’s Office
National Disaster Management Authority
Islamabad

  1. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, D.G. Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi & Naseerabad Division. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

  2. Weather / Flood Outlook from 10 – 16 August 2019

  • Scattered thunderstorm / rain with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions during the week.

  • Wide-spread thunderstorm / rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with one or two extremely heavy falls is expected over Karachi, Hyderabad & Mirpur Khas Divisions and Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places is expected over Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad & Makran Divisions during next 72-hrs.

  1. Flood Warning / Alert. Medium level flows are expected in Rivers Jhelum & Chenab along with associated Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab during the week. Medium to High level flows are also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and Nullahs of Balochistan during next 72-hrs.

  2. Daily Flood / Base Flow Data Obtained from India. NTR.

  3. Miscellaneous. NTR.

