NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 040 (Period covered: 1300hrs 8 August 2019 - 1300hrs 9 August 2019)

Scattered thunderstorm / rain with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions during the week.

Wide-spread thunderstorm / rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with one or two extremely heavy falls is expected over Karachi, Hyderabad & Mirpur Khas Divisions and Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places is expected over Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad & Makran Divisions during next 72-hrs.