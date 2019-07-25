NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 025 (Period covered: 1300hrs 24 July 2019 - 1300hrs 25 July 2019)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Medium to High level flows are expected in Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab during next 48 hours. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours; Islamabad (Saidpur) 141 mm, Islamabad (Zeropoint) 120 mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 97 mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 83 mm, Narowal 61 mm and Lahore (AP) 57 mm.

Details at Annex B. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts. “Widespread thunderstorms / rain of moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places is likely over the Upper Catchments of all Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu,

Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions. Scattered thunderstorms / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over East Balochistan and D.G. Khan Divisions”. High to Exceptionally High Flood is likely in River Jhelum at Mangla Upstream,

High to Very High Flood is likely in River Chenab while Medium to High Flood in Rivers Indus and Kabul. Medium to High Flood is likely in River Ravi at Jassar along with Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Furthermore, Nullahs / Tributaries of all Rivers including Balochistan may also reach Medium to High Flood. Details at Annex B.