NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 024 (Period covered: 1300hrs 23 July 2019 - 1300hrs 24 July 2019)
Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Details at Annex A.
Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. No Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts. “Scattered thunderstorms / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej along with Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G. Khan Divisions and parts of Eastern Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorms / rain is expected over Upper Catchments of River Indus along with Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions.”. Widespread rainfall of Moderate to Heavy intensity with Very Heavy falls at scattered places is likely over Upper Catchments of all Major Rivers. Exceptionally High Flood is likely in River Jhelum, High to Very High Flood is likely in River Chenab, while High Flood is likely in Rivers Indus and Kabul. Furthermore, Medium to High Flood is likely in River Ravi at Jassar along with Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan. Nullahs of all rivers may reach High to Very High. Details at Annex B.