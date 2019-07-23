NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 023 (Period covered: 1300hrs 22 July 2019 - 1300hrs 23 July 2019)

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Kotli 43 mm, Kakul 33 mm, Haraman 32 mm, Tandali 30 mm and Mithi 26 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts. “Scattered thunderstorms / rain of Moderate intensity is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Rawalpindi Division and Eastern parts of Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorms / rain is expected over the Upper Catchment of River Indus along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and D.G. Khan Divisions”. Rainfall of Moderate to Heavy intensity with isolated Very Heavy falls is likely over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with North and Northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the evening of 24th July 2019. Details at Annex B.