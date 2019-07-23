NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 022 (Period covered: 1300hrs 21 July 2019 - 1300hrs 22 July 2019)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level. Low Level Flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Domel 81 mm, Muzaffarabad 41 mm and Kakul 29 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej alongwith Rawalpindi Division and East Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over the Upper Catchment of River Indus alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & D. G. Khan Divisions.” Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely to continue over the most parts of the Country. Rainfall of Moderate to Heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls is likely over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers from 24th July 2019. Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Kabul alongwith their associated Nullahs / Tributaries are likely to cross High Flood Level from 25th to 27th July2019. Details at Annex B.