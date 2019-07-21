NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 020 (Period covered: 1300hrs 19 July 2019 - 1300hrs 20 July 2019)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Medium Flood level and River Indus at Guddu is in Low Flood Level. Low to Medium level Flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Brarkot 60 mm, Sialkot 55 mm, Joharabad 44 mm, Garhi Dopatta 37 mm, Sahiwal 35 mm, Domel 33 mm and Muzaffarabad 31 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej alongwith Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions and East Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over the Upper Catchment of River Indus alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions.” Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely to continue over the most parts of the Country.