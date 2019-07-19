NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 018 (Period covered: 1300hrs 18 July 2019 - 1300hrs 19 July 2019)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Medium Flood level and River Indus at Guddu is in Low Flood Level. Low to Medium level Flooding is expected in the Nullahs of D.G. Khan Divisions. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Murree 55 mm, Kot Addu 47 mm, D. G. Khan 40 mm and Oghi 30 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions and East Balochistan. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over the Upper Catchment of River Indus alongwith Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions and South Sindh.” Isolated rainfall activity is likely to continue over the Country till Monday. Details at Annex B.