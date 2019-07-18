NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 018 (Period covered: 1300hrs 17 July 2019 - 1300hrs 18 July 2019)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Medium Flood level and River Indus at Chashma is in Low Flood Level. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Kamra 43 mm, Balakot 23 mm and Cherat 22 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated Heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Northeast Balochistan alongwith Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad & Bahawalpur Divisions.” Rainfall activity is likely to decrease further and fresh wet spell is likely to start towards the end of the week. Details at Annex B.