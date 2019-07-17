NDMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 017 (Period covered: 1300hrs 16 July 2019 - 1300hrs 17 July 2019)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Medium Flood level. All other major Rivers are in the state of their normal flows. Low to Medium level flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Lahore 150 mm, Hafizabad 77 mm, Kasur 65 mm and Khuzdar 37 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Scattered thunderstorms / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Upper Catchments of all major rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan and D.G. Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorms / rain is expected over Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur Divisions alongwith Northeast Balochistan and very heavy falls are also expected in Districts Kohlu, Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai and adjoining Dera Bugti that may generate Flash Floods.” Rainfall activity is likely to decrease over Northeast Punjab. However, moderate rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers along with D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions. Details at Annex B.