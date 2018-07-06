NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 011 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 4 July 2018 – 1300 HRS 5 July 2018)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level and all other major rivers are flowing at normal level. Flooding is expected in the Hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division from 5 to 6 July 2018. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Bahawalpur 75 mm, Murree 47 mm and Kamra 40 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts scattered wind thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, D.I. Khan & Zhob Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the Punjab along with Malakand, Hazara & Kohat Divisions and Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers. Details at Annex B.