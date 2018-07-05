NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 010 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 3 July 2018 – 1300 HRS 4 July 2018)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level and all other major rivers are flowing at normal level. Flooding is expected in the Hill torrents of DG Khan Division from 4 to 6 July 2018. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Lahore 169 mm, Joharabad 110 mm, Sargodha 83 mm, Bhakkar 72 mm,

Kasur 70 mm, Okara 60 mm and Sahiwal 60 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts scattered wind thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Sahiwal, Multan, D.G. Khan and D.I. Khan Divisions and Northeast Balochistan. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated moderate falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers along with Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & Bahawalpur Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions. Details at Annex B.