30 Jun 2018

NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 005 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 28 June 2018 – 1300 HRS 29 June 2018)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (857.59 KB)

  1. Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level and all other major rivers are flowing at normal level. Nullahs of River Ravi and River Chenab may attain low to Medium level flooding during 29 to 30 June 2018. Details at Annex A.

  2. Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported in last 24 hours: Sialkot 45 mm and Chhor 44 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej along with Faisalabad, Gujranwala Lahore, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions and Southeast Sindh. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Malakand, Hazara & Rawalpindi Divisions along with Gilgit Baltistan & South Sindh.
    Details at Annex B.

