NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 005 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 1 July 2018 – 1300 HRS 2 July 2018)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level and all other major rivers are flowing at normal level. Moreover Low to Medium level Flooding is expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab & Urban Flood in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sargodha Divisions on 3 and 4 July 2018. Flooding is also expected in the Hill torrents of DG Khan Division from 4 to 6 July 2018. Details at Annex A.