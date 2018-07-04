NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 005 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 1 July 2018 – 1300 HRS 2 July 2018)
Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level and all other major rivers are flowing at normal level. Moreover Low to Medium level Flooding is expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Ravi & Chenab & Urban Flood in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sargodha Divisions on 3 and 4 July 2018. Flooding is also expected in the Hill torrents of DG Khan Division from 4 to 6 July 2018. Details at Annex A.
Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported during last 24 hours: Kakul 58 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts scattered wind thunderstorm/rain with isolated moderate falls is expected over Upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & Sahiwal Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat & D.G Khan Divisions. Details at Annex B.