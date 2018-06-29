NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 004 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 27 June 2018 – 1300 HRS 28 June 2018)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. All major rivers are flowing at normal level. Nullahs of River Ravi and River Chenab may attain low to medium level flooding from 28 - 30 June 2018. Low to Medium level flood is also expected in main River Chenab from 29 - 30 June 2018. Details at Annex A .

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. No significant rainfall reported in last 24 hours. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts Moderate to heavy falls at scattered places with windstorm is expected over Faisalabad, Gujranwala Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions along with Upper Catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab. Moderate Rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper Catchments of River Jhelum and River Indus along with Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Bahawalpur Divisions. Details at Annex B.