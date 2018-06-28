NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 002 (Period Covered: 1300 HRS 24 June 2018 – 1300 HRS 25 June 2018)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in Low Flood level & all other rivers are flowing at Normal levels. Details at Annex A .

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. No Significant rainfall reported in last 24 hours. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country”. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Light to Moderate rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the Upper parts of the Country from 27 June-2018. Details at Annex B