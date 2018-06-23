NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 001 (Period Covered: 1300 hrs 20 June 2018 – 1300 hrs 21 June 2018)

Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in low Flood level & all other rivers are flowing at Normal levels. Details at Annex A.

Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported in last 24 hours: DG Khan (Mari) 47 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country”. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi Divisions, FATA, Kashmir and GilgitBaltistan during evening/night. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is likely to start from 26 June 2018. Details at Annex B.