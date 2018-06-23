23 Jun 2018

NDMA Monsoon 2018 Daily Situation Report No. 001 (Period Covered: 1300 hrs 20 June 2018 – 1300 hrs 21 June 2018)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (909.06 KB)

  1. Rivers Flow Situation Reported by Flood Forecasting Division. River Kabul at Nowshera is in low Flood level & all other rivers are flowing at Normal levels. Details at Annex A.

  2. Past Meteorological Situation and Future Forecast by PMD. Significant rainfall reported in last 24 hours: DG Khan (Mari) 47 mm. PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts “Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country”. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi Divisions, FATA, Kashmir and GilgitBaltistan during evening/night. Light to Moderate rainfall activity is likely to start from 26 June 2018. Details at Annex B.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.