NDMA launched first phase of MIRA trainings at district level

NDMA launched first phase of trainings of enumerators on Multi-sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) at District level. First two day’s training session for enumerators on MIRA was jointly organised in District Muzaffargarh by NDMA, UNOCHA with the support of PDMA Punjab and District Administration Muzaffargarh, on 26 December 2017. More than 50 participants from District Line-Departments, NGOs and volunteers participated in the training session while Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargrah Mr. Saif Ahmed Jappa, was the Guest of Honor.

Addressing the participants, Brig Mukhtar Ahmed Member Operations NDMA appreciated district administration Muzaffargarh, UNOCHA, IOM, PDMA Punjab for their support and cooperation in organising the training. He said MIRA is a globally accepted tool for scientific, quick and accurate disaster assessment, which helps in devising a join strategic plan for emergency response. During the first phase eight most vulnerable districts across Pakistan including Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Swat, Muzaffarabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Quetta have been selected for this training program, identified in coordination with the respective PDMAs. Training sessions will be held in remaining districts with the assistance of UNOCHA and partner organisations during January 2017. These trainings are aimed to train enumerators to assess and survey the damages caused by disasters that is collection of accurate and authentic primary information from the Key Informants in the affected areas which will further proved the basis for formulation of MIRA assessment report for decision makes, he said.

Brig Mukhtar emphasised the participants to maximise this opportunity and learn new techniques for the conduct of MIRA tool which is characterized for multi-hazard scenario.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked NDMA for selecting Muzaffargarh as a pioneer district for the MIRA training and hoped that this two day’s training will enable the enumerators to make correct, accurate and timely assessment of losses in case of a future disaster, The Deputy commissioner distributed certificates among the participants.