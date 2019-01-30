NDMA holds national consultative workshop on drought mitigation

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) holds a National Consultative Workshop on Drought Mitigation here in Islamabad. Deputy Chairman Senate Mr. Saleem Mandviwalla presided over the opening session of the workshop while President Arif Alvi participated in the closing session as a Chief Guest.

Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman NDMA in his welcome address highlighted the aims and objective of the National Consultative Workshop on Drought. He sensitized the participants on sprawling effects of drought situation in Sindh and Balochistan and said NDMA has started consultative process to launching an effective response. “Today’s event eventually culminated the drought consultative process which NDMA started in October 2018 by organizing a seminar followed by meetings at Karachi on 30th and 31st October, 2018”, he continued. Chairman NDMA said that the Consultative Workshop has enabled NDMA to grasp the ground reality and know exactly the extent and dimensions of the prevailing drought condition, its impacts on different sectors, relief provided so far and also helped us identify future needs.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla assured his full support for mitigating drought like situation in Sindh and Baluchistan and said that Parliament can play a vital role towards resolving this important national problem. Earlier, Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed, Member Operations, NDMA gave a detailed overview of the drought situation in Sindh and Balochistan. Director Generals of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan gave comprehensive presentations on the drought situation in their respective provinces. These presentation covered all details including districts and population affected by prevailing drought like situation, scale of vulnerability of households, adverse effects on agriculture and livestock and the details of the relief measures taken so far. They also shared future needs of resources in order to cope up with such situation over an extended period of time.

The key objective of the National Consultative Workshop on Drought (NCWD) was to devise an all-inclusive and well-coordinated immediate response plan, work out extent and nature of possible support from UN Agencies and humanitarian actors; and to formulate comprehensive National Strategy based on short, medium and long term sector-wise mitigation measures. Two rounds of thematic panel discussions were part of the workshop where DRM experts and practitioners shared experiences and exchanged knowledge to derive lessons and devise effective remedial measures to cope up with the situation. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Eng. Ali Muhammad Khan chaired the Plenary Session, while Ms. Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change presided over the Panel discussion.

The Workshop was attended by Senior Federal/Provincial Government Officials, Researchers, UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Neil Buhne, representative of UN Agencies, Ambassadors and Diplomats, Disaster Risk Management stakeholders, Philanthropists and Academia.