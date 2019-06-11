11 Jun 2019

National nutrition survey 2018: Key Findings Report

from Government of Pakistan
Introduction

The 2018 Pakistan National Nutrition Survey (NNS 2018), the largest national nutrition survey, in Pakistan. It is designed to provide to policymakers, programme managers and academicians a unique set of nutrition-related data including environmental, anthropometric and biochemical indicators. The study group included children, women of reproductive age (WRA) and adolescent boys and girls. NNS 2018 is the fifth national nutrition survey since 1965, but the first to yield district-representative data and to include adolescents and a component on water.

NNS 2018 employed a cross-sectional survey design at the household level. It used a mixed-method data collection methodology with both quantitative and qualitative approaches.

The sample design provides district level estimation at the national level for urban and rural localities and by gender, for the four provinces (Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP); and for the regions (Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan, GB), KP-NMD and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

A national, province and district representative sample of 76,742 children (aged 0–59 months), 145,847 adolescents (10–19 years) and 145,324 WRA (15–45 years) was selected from 115,600 households.

For the biochemical assessment, 31,828 blood samples for WRA and 31,828 samples for children were planned to analyse. For water quality a sample size of 31,828 was estimated based on the prevalence of coliform and E. coli contamination of water.

