National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Army Medical Corps (AMC) Signed MoU to strengthen resilience against natural disasters

Islamabad 19 January 2018:

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Army Medical Corps (AMC) signed MoU on 19th January, 2018 to promote a culture of prevention, mitigation and enhanced coordination among key stakeholders involved in Disaster Risk Management (DRM) across the country.

This MoU was signed by Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI (M) and Surgeon General, Lt General Zahid Hamid. This MoU specifically focuses on enhancing cooperation between NDMA and AMC, including mutual support in DRM related initiatives.

Mutual cooperation under the MoU will ensure medical preparedness and response with nomination of focal persons, focused & enhanced knowledge sharing / management, including training to Army Medical Corps and local medical teams where possible by AMC, capacity building in health care through National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in the sphere of training and Establishment of an institutionalized Disease Early Warning System incorporating NIH.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman NDMA stated that Pakistan has faced many recurrent disasters in the recent past and the cooperation of both NDMA and AMC will further contribute to saving lives and communities in the country. Surgeon General, Army Medical Corps appreciated NDMA’s endeavors and assured full support of AMC as and when required, thereby strengthening resilience of the community against disaster situations.