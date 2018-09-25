Mysterious fever kills 13 in three Dir villages

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir health department and administration finally took notice of the frequent deaths of children of mysterious fever in remote villages of Adenzai tehsil and dispatched medical teams, medicines and other facilities to the area on Sunday.

A 2nd grade girl Rabia Bibi, 9 D/O Bahadar Said, a resident of Barimkay village in Lower Dir breathed her last at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar on Sunday, residents told. They said the girl was referred to Peshawar a week ago due to an uncontrollable fever.

Similarly a 7th grader Qari Usman, 13 S/O Bakhtawar of the same village died of mysterious fever at HMC on Saturday.

Residents said that a mysterious fever had en-gripped three remote villages in Asbanr Darra Adenzai. They said one Muzafar, Muhammad Naeem, son of Anwar Bacha and daughter of Niaz Badshah of Bochaki village, daughter of Habib ur Rehman, daughter of Naseeb Gul, son of Rehman Gul, wife of Anwar Khan and mother of Ghulam Muhammad in Barimkay village while mother of Ghulam Umar of Shorshing village in Adenzai tehsil were died of fever during the current month. The residents said that several other children were also under treatment in Peshawar hospitals.

According to locals so far 13 people most of them children below 18 hailing from Barimkay, Shorshing and Bochaki villages of Adenzai in Lower Dir died of this mysterious fever during the last three weeks.

The mysterious fever has spread panic and fear among the locals. They have been demanding of the government and health authorities to take notice of the alarming situation in the area.

The Lower Dir deputy commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, district health officer Dr Shaukat Ali, local MPA Humayun Khan along with health experts visited the area on Sunday. A team of seven doctors accompanied them. They met with the victim families and checked the records of the patients.

Dr Shaukat Ali confirmed to that so far nine children had died of fever. He said that one child at HMC died of Meningitis, two of Typhoid and record of four children showed they were died of complicated malaria fever. The DHO said that one case was diagnosed at Peshawar as Kawasaki fever and the patients had now recovered. He said the history and records of the casualties showed that each patient had different disease and there was no clustering of the disease and no similar symptoms were found. He said the team consulted 310 patients, 27 were screened for Dengue and 51 for Malaria with no positive result. He said the situation was not alarming but people had panicked. He said four of the recovered children had been diagnosed as malarial patients.

The DC Sarmad Saleem and DHO said that it was not an infectious disease but self medication was causing complication.

They said the administration had taken a serious notice and deployed a medical officer to be present at the civil dispensary of Barimkay village. The dispensary has also been provided with laboratory test facility and medicines. They said a ward has been allocated for such patients at the THQ hospital Chakdara where a specialist Dr Sardar Ali would be available any time.

They said the staffers of sanitation and malaria units have also been mobilized. They said that information of all patients from Barimkay admitted to out-district hospitals would be gathered for final conclusion.

The DHO said that surveillance activity would be continued in the area.