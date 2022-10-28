Muslim Hands UK: Pakistan Baseline Report 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report covers the Baseline Study for the Muslim Hands UK (MH) Strategic Plan 2021-2025. It presents the baseline data against the 6 thematic areas of MH including WASH, Health, Food Security, Livelihoods, Education and Emergencies in Pakistan. This report has a structure of an introduction, a methodology section, a findings and analysis section, followed by the conclusions and recommendations. The data for this study was collected through a mixed methods approach, where a desk review, Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) surveys, as well as Key informants with the experts in the different areas were conducted. MH collected the data based on a sample size with a 95% confidence level and 0.87% margin of error; the target sample was set to 22,000 (rounded up). Data analysis was conducted based on the Results under the Result Chain document provided by MH, presented under each thematic area. Summary tables with baseline scores for all the thematic areas are included in the Annex.

Findings and Analysis:

Overall KAP findings: Under this section the findings for the KAP overall and under Knowledge, Attitude and Knowledge has been presented at the nationwide, province, and area level. The overall KAP score is 42.73% nationwide, with lowest scores in Balochistan and highest in Sindh. At the area level, similarly Quetta has scored lowest at 29.89% and Karachi has scored highest at 47.41%. These findings reflect a need for greater focus to be placed upon Balochistan in improving knowledge, attitudes and practices across all the MH thematic areas/ programs. Under knowledge, the score was 36.45% overall; under attitudes the score was 55.75%; and under practices the score was 36.00%. Scores for attitude were highest at the national level, with knowledge and practices scores being similar. Similar to the overall KAP score, under all three categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, Balochistan (provincially) and Quetta (area level wise) scored lowest.

Education: Under the section on education, the findings from the KAP surveys with teachers, students and community members, and the KIIs are discussed. Overall, it was found under the Results that there is a need for better schooling facilities for underprivileged students, better quality of education, financial assistance for poor families and improved monitoring systems in schools. The overall Knowledge score was 37.94%, with highest scores in Punjab and lowest scores in AJK. In terms of attitudes, the overall score was 79.74% with highest score in AJK and lowest in Sindh. Under practices, the score was 33.96%, with highest scores in Punjab and lowest in KP. Respondents scored higher on attitude related aspects of education, as compared to practices and knowledge. Whilst under knowledge and attitudes, the 36 to 55 year old respondents scored highest, under practices, the 18 to 35 year old respondents scored highest. Greater focus on those less than 18 and those 56 and above may also be required in education related aspects. In terms of gender, across the various categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, women scored lower than men. In terms of the different Results, the overall scores for Ed.O1.R2, ‘Enhanced collaboration with government and stakeholders for uplifting education sector’ were lowest at 23.68%, whilst the scores for Ed.O5.R1, ‘MH students have improved life skills and employability’ was highest at 68.72%.

Emergencies: In this section, the KAP survey findings with community members were discussed in light of the Result Chain document, and the KIIs are also analysed and presented here. Overall the findings from the data reflects a need to make communities more aware of disaster preparedness and resilience and convince them to take action to mitigate risks. This includes increasing knowledge attitudes and practices about: disaster management plans; communication means (phone, email, etc.) with authorities; usefulness of mock drills; and early warning systems. The overall Knowledge score was 34.54%, with highest scores in Punjab and lowest in AJK. In terms of attitudes, the overall score was 47.15% with highest score in KP and lowest in AJK. Under practices, the overall score was 19.60%, with highest scores in Punjab and lowest in AJK. Respondents scored higher on attitude related aspects of emergencies, and scored significantly lower on knowledge, followed by lowest scores on practices. Whilst under knowledge and attitudes, the 18 to 35 year old respondents scored highest, under practices, the 36 to 55 year old respondents scored highest. Greater focus on those 56 and above may also be required in emergencies related aspects, particularly in terms of knowledge and practices. In terms of gender, across the various categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, women and men scored similarly, with differences of less than 1%. In terms of the different Results, the overall scores for E.O1.R2, ‘MH processes real-time, accurate and prioritized information to achieve data driven and evidence-based need analysis’, were lowest at 25.89%, whilst the scores for E.O3.R1, ‘MH emergency program have better knowledge of SPHERE and their implications in response activities’ was highest at 47.59%.

Food Security: The KAP survey findings and KII findings under food security reflect that farmers need support in knowledge, attitudes and practices towards increasing yield and nutrition in their crops and accessing financial assistance. The overall Knowledge score was 37.96%, with highest scores in Punjab and lowest in Balochistan. In terms of attitudes, the overall score was 49.57% with highest score in Sindh and lowest in Balochistan. Under practices, the overall score was 35.13%, with highest scores in Sindh and lowest in Balochistan. Respondents scored higher on attitudes related aspects of food security, and scored significantly lower in knowledge, followed by lowest scores on practices. Across all the categories, and Results, Balochistan had the lowest scores as compared to the other provinces. Whilst under practices and attitudes, the less than 18 year old respondents scored highest, under knowledge, the 56 and above respondents scored highest. This indicated overall that in those greater than 56 years of age, practices and attitudes need to be improved, whilst those less than 18 year of age require support in improving knowledge of food security related aspects. In terms of gender, across the various categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, women scored more than men. In terms of the different Results under food security, the overall scores for F.O4.R1, ‘MH has effective mechanisms in place to collect and manage surplus food from designated sites’, and F.O4.R2, ‘MH has engaged with other state and non-state actors to reduce food waste’, were lowest at 31.25%. The scores for F.O2.R1, ‘People who access MH food security programmes are provided with the required nutritional value’, was highest at 45.11%.

Health: Through the KAP surveys, and qualitative data it was found that the knowledge, attitudes and practices of women are poor when it comes to availing safe prenatal and postnatal services. Additionally, community knowledge, attitudes and practices towards Basic Health Units (BHUs), healthcare issues and diagnostic facilities may be improved. The overall Knowledge score was 33.96%, with highest scores in Sindh and lowest in Balochistan. In terms of attitudes, the overall score was 58.84% with highest scores in AJK and lowest in Balochistan. Under practices, the overall score was 39.71%, with highest scores in AJK and lowest in Balochistan. Respondents scored higher on attitudes related aspects of health, and scored significantly lower in practices, followed by lowest scores on knowledge. Across knowledge, attitudes, and practices, in terms of the age brackets, the 36 to 55 year old respondents scored highest and those 56 and above scored lowest. This indicated overall that in those greater than 56 years of age, require additional support on health related aspects. In terms of gender, across the various categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, women scored more than men. In terms of the different Results under health, the overall scores for H.O1.R1, ‘Reproductive health of women has improved through self-care and provision of safe delivery services at doorstep’, and H.O1.R2, ‘Infant mortality rates have reduced due to natal services’, were highest at 49.20%. The scores for H.O4.R2, ‘Increased responsiveness of government health services at local level’, was lowest at 34.47%.

Livelihoods: The KAP surveys and KIIs conducted under this study for livelihoods reflected findings both farmers and larger communities. Farmers may be provided with support on knowledge, attitudes and practices towards effective marketing of their products such as through collective marketing and packaging of products. The overall Knowledge score was 31.83%, with highest scores in AJK and lowest in Punjab. In terms of attitudes, the overall score was 55.25% with highest scores in AJK and lowest in Punjab. Under practices, the overall score was 30.98%, with highest scores in Punjab and lowest in AJK. Respondents scored higher on attitudes related aspects of livelihoods, and scored significantly lower in knowledge, followed by lowest scores on practices. Across knowledge, and attitudes, in terms of the age brackets, the 56 and above respondents scored highest and in terms of practices, the 36 to 55 year old respondents scored highest. The results further reflected that those between 18 to 35 years of age require the most support in knowledge, attitudes and practices on livelihoods. In terms of gender, across the various categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, women scored more than men. In terms of the different Results under health, the overall scores for L.O1.R2, ‘Increased employability in MH working area through skill enhancement’, were highest at 38.67%. The scores for L.O2.R2, ‘Beneficiaries of livelihoods program have greater access to jobs market’, was lowest at 20.77%.

WASH: Under this section, the findings of the KAP surveys and the qualitative data analysis were discussed. The KAP surveys under WASH were held with adolescent girls and the communities. Overall, adolescent girls had poor knowledge, attitudes and practices towards menstrual hygiene. In terms of findings with the communities, it was reflected that knowledge, attitudes and practices on maintenance of communal water resources; safe drinking water; critical times for handwashing; and open defecation may be improved. The overall Knowledge score was 42.46%, with highest scores in Sindh and lowest in Punjab. In terms of attitudes, the overall score was 43.93% with highest scores in Punjab and lowest in Sindh. Under practices, the overall score was 56.63%, with highest scores in Sindh and lowest in KP. Respondents scored higher on practices related aspects of WASH, and scored significantly lower in attitudes, followed by lowest scores on knowledge. Across knowledge, and attitudes, in terms of the age brackets, the 18 to 35 year old respondents scored highest and in practices, those 56 and above scored highest. The findings also indicated overall that in those between 36 to 55 years of age, require additional support on WASH related aspects, especially in attitudes and practices. In terms of gender, across the various categories of knowledge, attitudes and practices, men scored more than women- this reflects a need to place greater emphasis on WASH related interventions on women and girls. In terms of the different Results under health, the overall scores for W.O1.R2, ‘Sustainability of WASH initiatives by MH has strengthened due to increased ownership by government and communities’, were lowest at 36.29%. The scores for W.O1.R1, ‘Ensure Communities have equitable and affordable access to a sustainable and sufficient quantity of water to meet their drinking and domestic needs’, was highest at 83.97%.