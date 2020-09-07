Muslim Hands Rains/Floods Response in Karachi - Sindh

During the current monsoon, Sindh and Balochistan faced several spells of moderate to heavy rains across multiple districts causing havoc. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi received the heaviest rain in a single day ever in its history when 231 mm rain lashed out in just 12 hours. These heavy rains affected several districts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhamamd Khan Jacobabad and Umerkot. The misery of the people increases many folds due to long power outages and gushing flooded water on streets which causes traffic jams, resulted in difficult access for relief or rescue work in affected areas.

While responding instantaneously to the affected families in rural and urban parts of Karachi, Badin, Thatha & Sujjawal Muslim Hands team find out that the urban economy had already been under stress due to the coronavirus pandemic, the recent monster rains might add to the miseries of overall business activities as well as people at large. In rural part of most affected districts almost all crops including cotton and rice have either been destroyed completely or damaged partially because of the floods. Livestock, another major subsector of agriculture, would continue to face its impact for some time. There are chances of an exponential increase in the mosquito population, another disaster, which may affect all animals, including buffaloes, cows, goats, and poultry. It is ultimately going to increase the food insecurity and lose of livelihoods especially for families living in rural areas.