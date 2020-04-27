Muslim Aid’s Planned COVID-19 Response in Pakistan

Situation Update: 20th April 2020

Response Goal

To limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce its impact on vulnerable communities.

Strategic Objectives

1) HEALTH SECTOR – Enhancing the effectiveness of the government’s health infrastructure for COVID19 prevention & containment.

2) Behavioural Communication – Preparing communities at-risk to combat COVID19 through awareness campaigns on prevention.

3) WASH SECTOR – Provision of health & hygiene items enabling people to take preventive actions against COVID19.

4) FSL SECTOR – Ensuring access to basic food supplies to meet the nutritional needs of the vulnerable population at risk.

In the next 6 months, Muslim Aid aims to reach to 3,781,694 people in Pakistan.

Muslim Aid’s Coronavirus Emergency Appeal is fundraising for vulnerable people worldwide.

COVID19 Response Activity Updates

Muslim Aid Campaign for Pakistan is #REACH that is Reconnect, Empower and Adapt against CVOID19 Hazard

Health Sector

20 Bed Hospital handed over to District Government of Abbottabad to take up as quarantine centre

02 Ambulances have been provided to NDMA and PPHI for deployment in Balochistan and Sindh

Distribution of medical supplies including surgical aprons, and disinfectant at 55 health facilities

350 Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits distributed among health workers and more would be provided in 95 facilities to benefit 840,000 persons

1,900 Lady Health Workers would be trained to orient 114,000 females in their respective communities

950 healthcare providers and sanitary workers will be trained on Infection Prevention Control

34 Psycho-Social Counsellors would be deployed to support 59,840 persons with psychological issues

Behavioral Change Communication

+1 million people received health and hygiene advisory including COVID19 prevention and control information through media campaigns

In the next three months, a minimum 648,000 persons will be reached through TV, Radio and print

WASH Sector

10 hand-washing stations installed at health facilities and public places benefiting on average 100 individuals daily

170 more would be installed with soaps benefitting to 714,000 individuals in six months

5,500 health & hygiene sessions to be conducted benefitting to 1,140,000 individuals

1,000 Hygiene kits including soaps, gloves and masks provided to households & health facilities

18,050 hygiene kits to be provided in communities and health facilities benefitting 108,300 individuals

FSL Sector

140 food packs distributed among daily wage workers; 15,620 food packs would be distributed; fulfilling the nutritional needs of 93,720 persons

Our Partners

National Disaster Management Authority

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan

United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA)

United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF)

Pakistan Humanitarian Forum

Médecins Du Monde

Helpage International

Care International

HANDS Pakistan

Humanity & Inclusion

Voluntary Service Overseas

Water Aid Pakistan

Qasim Ali Khawaja

Manager Communication & Influencing

Qasim.ali@muslimaid.org.pk,

+92334 0580584

+92333 888 5455

www.muslimaid.org.pk