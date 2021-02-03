Muslim Aid provides winter support to deprived families amid COVID-19 health challenge

Life-saving support to help survive 15,608 individuals in Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan (3 January 2021): Muslim Aid under its seasonal winterization project, with the support of provincial health departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan, is reaching out to 15,608 number of COVID-19 and flood-affected individuals: providing temporary shelter, warm clothing and hygiene supplies. The project aims to save lives and protecting vulnerable communities in Pakistan during this global health crisis. Alongside, strengthening local health services – 1,300 PPEs are also supplied to targeted public health facilities. PPEs will protect frontline health workers who were helping COVID-19 patients recover and to prevent further spread of the virus.

In February 2020, due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 disease, Pakistan faced an unprecedented health crisis leading to declining socioeconomic conditions. While the government and people were struggling to cope with the pandemic, Pakistan received heavy torrential rain causing flooding situation during the monsoon season (July – September). Flood emergency on top of COVID-19 crisis and an approaching winter season increased health risk exposure of already vulnerable segment of the population, such as the elderly, persons with disabilities, children, or persons with pre-existing medical conditions. This situation exacerbated suffering and inequality in society, where the needs of the poor people become more urgent as they were struggling to survive and to save their families from harsh weather conditions. In particular, the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan were more vulnerable as compared to other parts of the country.

In consultation with the PDMAs district Mirpur Khas in Sindh, district Loralai in Balochistan and district Dear Ismael (DI) Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were selected for this year’s winter support.

Mr Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Dr Asif Iqbal Awan Country Director Muslim Aid inaugurated the distribution ceremony in District DI Khan.

“Standing in solidarity with our people, EAD with humanitarian organisations like Muslim Aid is helping survive deprived families who are struggling to cope with harsh winters amid COVID-19 crisis.”, said Mr Yaqoob at the distribution point.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the support of the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muslim Aid emergency response team supported 4,910 individuals through the distribution of 434 winter and hygiene kits among shahadas’ families. 434 PPEs are also provided to two public health facilities.

In Sindh, with the support of PDMA Sindh, Muslim Aid emergency response team supported 4,971 individuals through the distribution of 503 winter and hygiene kits among flood and COVID-19 affected families living in district Mirpur Khas. 433 PPEs are also provided to two public health facilities.

In Balochistan, with the support of PDMA, Muslim Aid emergency response team supported 5,727 individuals through the distribution of 433 winter and hygiene kits among flood and COVID-19 affected families living in district Mirpur Khas. 433 PPEs are also provided to two public health facilities.

Country Director Muslim Aid Pakistan, Dr Asif said, “Muslim Aid is committed to working in collaboration and coordination with other humanitarian actors to better optimize its response efforts and enhance its outreach. Together we can ameliorate living standards, build resilience, and empower people of Pakistan to not just survive but thrive.”

For more information please contact: Qasim Ali Khawaja, Manager Communications & Influencing at qasim.ali@muslimaid.org.pk (0334 058 058 4).

