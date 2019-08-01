Muslim Aid provides Educational supplies for 1,500 marginalised students of Baka Khel Camp school

Peshawar, Pakistan: Muslim Aid Pakistan is supporting the efforts of FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Education Directorate and TDP Secretariat in providing relief to the temporarily displaced people of Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing at the Baka Khel Camp, Bannu. Today, at Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a delegation from Muslim Aid handed over educational supplies to PDMA through its Integrated 'PAKISTAN' project. The educational supplies include school uniforms, shoes and chairs for 1,500 marginalised and deserving students at the primary level.

The Baka Khel Camp is situated in Frontier Regions, Bannu around 18-kilometer South of Bannu City.

At the handing over event representatives of PDMA and TDP Secretariat including Director General (DG) of PDMA and Secretary TDP Secretariat was present.

Country Director Muslim Aid Syed Shahnawaz Ali said, "We are committed to assisting communities of Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their stabilisation efforts through social cohesion and community restoration interventions in Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These school supplies are our first intervention to ensure disadvantaged children of Baka Khel camp school have what they need to before getting back in the classroom."

At this occasion, DG PDMA Parwaiz Khan while appreciating Muslim Aid Pakistan support requested to extend its interventions to other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He ensured that all relevant government departments will extend their possible facilitation.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department at Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Abid Majeed appreciated this support of Muslim Aid and said, "These school supplies were much needed at the camp school. Now the children will have a conducive learning environment at school which will improve the quality of education and student's performance."

In future, support will be extended to repairing and rehabilitation of schools, conducting teacher training in Early Childhood Education and multi-grade teaching and formation of Taleemee-Islahee Jirga to ensure community participation in education, to increase enrolment, address the issue of teacher absenteeism, and improve school environments. Moreover, the temporary learning centre will be established and learning kits will be provided.