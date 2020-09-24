Muslim Aid initiates emergency response in flood-hit Sindh areas

Muslim Aid extending life-saving support to help survive 3,500 households of district Mirpur Khas

Karachi, (September 23, 2020) – Muslim Aid under the Food and NFIs Flood Response Sindh project has initiated emergency response in the flood-affected districts of Sindh through providing 500 WASH NFIs and 500 food packs to 3,500 people in district Mirpur Khas.

Worst Flash floods have hit Pakistan leaving at least 400 dead and causing extensive damage to housing, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

The Head of Programme in Islamabad, Fahad Iqbal Haidri said, “Muslim Aid with support from Pakistani diaspora in the UK launched a rapid response in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to carryout need assessments and providing essential life-saving supplies to people in need in Karachi and Mirpur Khas District.”

Our initial response consists: 1) Handing over dewatering pumps to PDMA, to pump out the flood/rainwater from the affected areas of Karachi 2) Deployment of ambulance services to rescue affected people in Karachi 3) Provision of WASH and hygiene kits for 500 families of district Mirpur Khas to reduce the risk of a disease outbreak 4) Provision of food baskets for 500 families of district Mirpur Khas to survive while they are staying in temporary shelters.

He further said, “The devastating floods have increased the vulnerability of those affected amid COVID19. They are in dire need of basic humanitarian services including food, shelters and medicine. I’m pleased to see the emergency response that has provided support to more than 500 flood-affected families in District Mirpurkhas of Sindh.” He said that Muslim Aid is based close to the affected areas and has pre-existing relationships and connections with local authorities and the affected communities. Muslim Aid continues to assess the immediate needs in the most critical areas to ensure relief for those most affected in these difficult times.

Baber Ali, the Humanitarian Manager leading the response activities said, “The floodwaters provide an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes and an increased risk of diseases such as dengue, malaria. Muslim Aid’s Emergency Response Team is running an awareness raising campaign on hygiene and cleanliness to prepare affected population against potential outbreaks.” Muslim Aid has launched a Flood Emergency Appeal in the UK, which will channel funds towards Pakistan. Muslim Aid is relying on this Appeal to scale up its response outreach.

Enabling them to buy temporary shelters, WASH NFIs and food packs for the most affected families. “We believe we need to give tangible items as our priority to make people survive, safeguard and prepare them against potential outbreaks,” explains Mr Haidri. “We will then move towards rehabilitation work.”

