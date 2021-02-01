Muslim Aid Humanitarian Response on COVID-19 in Pakistan (March - August 2020)

Muslim Aid’s COVID-19 Response in Pakistan

2020 was a year of disruptions. The world faced an unprecedented health crisis – Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), exacerbating inequalities and sufferings of the vulnerable segments of the societies across the globe. Comparatively, Pakistan responded to this unique health pandemic better than others in the region. All humanitarian actors including Muslim Aid worked in close coordination with the Government and civil society to carry out nimble emergency response, saving lives and protecting communities.

Muslim Aid initiated life-saving response as soon as the first COVID-19 positive case was reported on 26th February 2020 in Pakistan. By joining hands with key implementing partners and developing partnerships with national and provincial disaster management authorities, a comprehensive response plan was prepared. Muslim Aid’s headquarters in London immediately mobilized resources to extend support to the most affected and vulnerable population in areas where the country programme has the presence. During March-August 2020, Muslim Aid was able to save 1,158,260 number of individuals through its inclusive integrated programming.

The comprehensive response plan constituted around four sectors which were:

Food Security and Livelihoods (benefitting 17,850 individuals) Water Sanitation and Hygiene (benefitting 18,360 individuals) Health (benefitting 22,050 individuals) Behavioral Change Communications (reaching out to more than 1 million people)

Muslim Aid is much thankful to its donors, supporters, partners, and volunteers who have contributed generously and worked relentlessly in this battle against lethal COVID-19.

We shall keep this momentum, staying apart while working together, we will bring peace, prosperity and progress in Pakistan.

Access the report available at this link: https://www.muslimaid.org.pk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/MAP-COVID19-Response-2020.pdf