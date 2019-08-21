Multi-year humanitarian funding in Pakistan

Simon Levine and Agata Kusnierek

Introduction

1.1 The thematic evaluation of multi-year humanitarian finance

For many years, voices within the humanitarian world have been pointing out a central paradox of emergency aid flows. Because emergency funds are aimed at meeting pressing, even life-threatening, needs they are almost always provided for operations limited to six months to a year. However, many crises are long-lived and most humanitarian funds go to protracted crises, giving rise to a situation where money goes to a crisis in very short cycles over many years. This, it has been argued, prevents the development of longer-term strategies for addressing crisis needs, limits agencies’ ability to plan for continuous presence (potentially undermining everything from staff development and the ability to understand the changing and complicated contexts in which crises unfold, to the ability to respond to the first signs of a crisis) and prevents operational agencies from responding in more cost-effective ways that would give greater value for money (VFM) for limited international aid resources.

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) engaged with this critique by piloting business cases that offered financing of up to four years for partners working in longer-term emergencies.

There were rational grounds for making plausible assumptions that multi-year humanitarian funding (MYHF) would enable emergency aid to be delivered more effectively, more cost-effectively and in ways that helped address underlying causes of vulnerability.

However, DFID recognised that evidence was needed to confirm how far and in which situations these assumptions held true, and to understand how best to use MYHF. It therefore commissioned Valid Evaluations through DFID’s Humanitarian Innovation and Evidence Programme (HIEP) to conduct a four-year thematic evaluation, following the initial MYHF business cases in four countries:

Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia and Sudan. Valid Evaluations was tasked with answering the following questions:

(a) Are vulnerable individuals and households more resilient to shocks and stresses as a result of the work of DFID-funded, and other, interventions? What lessons can be learned about how to best enhance resilience in protracted crisis? (b) How do investments in resilience contribute to or compromise delivery of humanitarian outcomes? Has the availability of contingency funding enabled DFID and its partners to respond more quickly and effectively when conditions deteriorate? To what extent does DFID multi-year and contingency funding provide better VFM than annual funding for DFID and partners?

This paper presents the learning of that thematic study from Pakistan.