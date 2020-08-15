MSF Supports the Establishment of Department of Health’s 32-bed Isolation Ward in Killa Abdullah New DHQ Hospital, Chaman

Chaman: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has supported the establishment of an isolation ward in the Killa Abdullah New District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Chaman, Balochistan. The new isolation ward consists of 32 beds, and is divided into two sections with 16 beds each for male and female patients. The ward will be used for isolation and treatment of the patients of COVID-19 virus, and can be used for other infectious diseases if needed.

MSF has provided the full administrative and logistical support to set up the ward including electric supply, waste management as well as water and sanitization arrangements of the wards. While the staff of the Department of Health (DoH) will manage the patients’ care, MSF is also supporting the DoH by providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), other medical material and daily workers for the isolation ward for three months.

A screening and triage setup has been installed by MSF at the main entrance of the Killa Abdullah New DHQ Hospital. After the outpatient services are resumed by the DoH at the Killa Abdullah New DHQ Hospital, the MSF staff will screen everyone entering the hospital for symptoms of COVID-19 in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

MSF Project Coordinator, Zulfiqar Alam, spoke to the local media at the opening of the isolation ward, “our initiative of setting up an isolation ward and a screening system is a part of our longstanding commitment to support the authorities in responding to the emergencies in Balochistan province. An isolation ward will enhance the hospital’s capacity in dealing with the disease outbreaks.”

In the old DHQ hospital, MSF has already set up two screening systems to check people coming to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms. It has also established an isolation area with a birthing unit for pregnant women who come to the hospital with the coronavirus symptoms. The MSF teams have established handwashing points, and are conducting health promotion sessions in the hospital to increase people’s knowledge to protect themselves and others against the new coronavirus.

“We have continued our essential lifesaving activities in the Chaman DHQ hospital during the COVID19 pandemic. MSF has made structural changes to its facilities, and implemented strict infection prevention and control measures to make the hospital a safe place for the patients and medical staff. We believe that the continuity of regular lifesaving activities is important during the pandemic,” Zulfiqar Alam added.

MSF supports medical services for women and children, including reproductive, neonatal and paediatric healthcare in the old DHQ hospital in Chaman. Since 2007, MSF has been supporting a 24-hour delivery room including surgical management of the complicated deliveries, a paediatric inpatient ward and a newborn unit.

Malnourished children under the age of five are enrolled in a feeding programme (inpatient and ambulatory therapeutic feeding). Through health education sessions, MSF teams share knowledge on preventing medical conditions and seeking timely healthcare when needed, especially during pregnancy. Blood transfusions, water and sanitation for the health structures, and a basic laboratory are also part of MSF’s services in the hospital. MSF also supervises the women’s outpatient department, which is managed by DoH staff following MSF protocols. In the emergency department of the hospital, MSF and department of health staff work together to manage trauma cases as well as emergencies including bomb blasts, gunshot injuries and road accidents, etc.

Medical superintendent of the DHQ hospital, Dr. Abdul Malik, said on the occasion, “We are thankful to MSF for its support in setting up an isolation ward in the Killa Abdullah New DHQ hospital. This joint effort is a good example of a strong collaboration between MSF and DoH. MSF’s support has enhanced the hospital’s capacity to provide essential medical care to the people of Killa Abdullah district.”

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian association that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides urgently needed quality medical care to people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. MSF works in collaboration with the health authorities in the country and its activities in Pakistan are funded solely by private donations, with no institutional or government contributions.

