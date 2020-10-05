MSF Hands Over the Timergara DHQ Hospital COVID-19 Isolation Ward to Department of Health

Timergara: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, is handing over the COVID-19 isolation ward in Timergara District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to the department of health after running the services for six months. The decision to handover the ward has been taken following the significant decrease in number of the critically ill patients with COVID-19, and in consultation with the Department of Health.

In April 2020, MSF installed a screening system at the entrance of the Timergara DHQ hospital and opened the COVID-19 isolation ward. Since then, a total of 207,953 people have been screened for symptoms of COVID-19, 3,305 COVID-19 consultations have been conducted, 187 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward and 106 patients have been referred to other medical facilities in Peshawar. In total, 42 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged from the ward after making a full recovery, and 7 patients died in the Timergara DHQ hospital.

Speaking to local journalists, MSF project coordinator in Timergara, Yves Spielmann said, “With the handover of the isolation ward, we are donating COVID-19 related Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and medicines to the Department of Health for six weeks. The number of COVID-19 cases has reduced, but the virus has not gone away. We urge people to continue to adhere to all the protective measures including handwashing, social distancing and use of facemasks to avoid an increase in cases.”

In August, MSF reduced the capacity of the COVID-19 isolation ward in the hospital from 30 to 14 beds based on the epidemiological data available at the national, provincial and local level showing a significant decrease in the cases. The MSF teams will continue its health promotion activities in the hospital to make people aware of the safety measures to protect against the COVID-19 virus.

“MSF is thankful to the authorities and the hospital administration for collaboration, facilitation and support during our emergency response over the past six months. We particularly acknowledge the role of all healthcare workers who have been fighting against the virus on the frontlines,” Yves Spielmann added.

About Us

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian association that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides urgently needed quality medical care to people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. MSF works in collaboration with the health authorities in the country and its activities in Pakistan are funded solely by private donations, with no institutional or government contributions.

For more information, contact:

Zahra Shoukat

Communications Officer

Contact No: +92 345 3447791

Email: msf-Pakistan-Com-Assist@msf.org