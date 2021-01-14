MSF hands over Maternal and Child Health Unit in Timergara DHQ Hospital to Department of Health

Timergara: Today, after 11 years of medical services, Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has handed over the maternal and child health unit (MCH) to the Department of Health, the last of its activities in Timergara District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Lower Dir.

MSF announced gradually handing over the responsibility of various departments in November 2019, with a steering committee comprised of representatives of MSF, local authorities and the Department of Health managing the process. MSF handed over the emergency room in March 2020 and the newborn unit in August 2020. The handover process will be fully complete on 31 January 2021 after MSF hands over the support services, such as, the laundry, blood bank, sterilization, and the waste management and energy zones.

The maternal and child health unit (MCH) in the Timergara DHQ hospital will continue to run under the department of health. MSF is donating medicines for the next six months, and all the medical, biomedical and logistical equipment currently installed in the unit will also be donated to the department of the health. MSF also recently undertook renovation work on the building.

MSF deputy project coordinator for Timergara DHQ hospital, Ijaz Zarin said in a press briefing, “We have taken all possible measures including a donation of drugs and experience sharing with the department of health staff in order to make this a smooth transition. Although it is a difficult and emotional moment for us as well, we feel happy to have served the community for over a decade through many crisis and emergencies. This project would always remain as a happy memory for MSF and for all our staff members.”

MSF teams in the maternal and child health unit offered comprehensive emergency obstetric care for normal as well as complicated obstetric cases, including surgeries when needed. MSF’s health promotion teams raised awareness on medical topics and the mental health colleagues helped patients address psychological issues. Since MSF first started working in the MCH in 2010, teams admitted over 120,000 patients; assisted more than 96,800 births; conducted 13,154 caesarean sections; and referred more than 1000 patients to Peshawar for critical care.

“MSF is thankful to the authorities and the community for their support and cooperation over the years. We look forward to the same support in the coming days, so that we can complete the handover in a smooth and positive way. We are particularly thankful and appreciate the commitment of our staff who have worked in the DHQ hospital over the years,” Ijaz Zarin added.

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian association that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides urgently needed quality medical care to people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. MSF works in collaboration with the health authorities in the country and its activities in Pakistan are funded solely by private donations, with no institutional or government contributions.

About Us

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian association that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides urgently needed quality medical care to people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. MSF works in collaboration with the health authorities in the country and its activities in Pakistan are funded solely by private donations, with no institutional or government contributions.

For more information, contact:

Zahra Shoukat

Communications Officer

Contact No: +92 51 831 2156

Email: msf-Pakistan-Com-Assist@msf.org