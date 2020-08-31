MSF Handing Over Newborn Unit in Timergara DHQ Hospital to Department of Health from 1st September 2020

Timergara: After six years of services, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is handing over Timergara District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital’s Newborn Unit (NBU) to the Department of Health from 1st September 2020. This is the second step towards the complete handover of activities by MSF in Timergara DHQ hospital that was announced in November last year. The handover process will be completed by January 2021 with the handover of maternity unit, and a steering committee comprised of representatives from MSF and the Department of Health is managing the process.

In consultation with the local authorities, MSF is reducing the capacity of the COVID-19 isolation ward in the hospital from 30 to 14 beds based on the epidemiological data available at the national, provincial and local level showing a significant decrease in the cases. The international medical organization has been running an isolation ward for the COVID-19 patients and a screening system to check people for the symptoms of the new coronavirus since April 2020. Since then, a total of 179,146 people have been screened at the entrance of the hospital, 4,446 consultations were conducted and 193 admissions were made to the isolation ward. Thirty-eight patients have been discharged from the COVID-19 ward after their full recovery, and seven patients died in the Timergara DHQ hospital.

MSF Project Coordinator for Timergara DHQ hospital, Yves Spielmann, explained during a press briefing, “We are pleased to note a significant decrease in the COVID-19 consultations and admissions in the Timergara DHQ hospital. We have seen only an average of about three admissions and six consultations per day during the past few weeks since Eid-Ul-Azha. MSF will continue to monitor the situation in the coming weeks. If the number of cases continues decreasing, we will consider a full handover of COVID-19 activities and structures to the DHQ Timergara by the end of September.”

The newborn unit in the Timergara DHQ hospital will continue to run under the Department of Health. MSF is donating drugs for the next six months to the newborn unit. Moreover, all the medical, biomedical and logistical equipment currently installed in the newborn unit will also be donated to the Department of Health. MSF has treated over 9,000 babies in the newborn unit since April 2014 when it started the services.

“MSF is thankful to the authorities and the community for their support and cooperation over the years. We look forward to the same support in the coming months, so that we can work with the steering committee, the Department of Health and other stakeholders to implement the handover in a smooth and positive way. We are particularly thankful and appreciate the commitment of the staff who worked in the newborn unit during the last six years,” Yves Spielmann added.

MSF teams will continue to offer comprehensive emergency obstetric care until the planned handover of the maternity unit in January 2021. MSF teams also currently offer regular health promotion sessions, psychological counselling and support the hospital’s blood bank, laundry, sterilisation and waste management areas.

MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides urgently needed quality medical care to people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

