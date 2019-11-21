More dengue fever cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 158 more dengue fever cases were detected across Karachi city in last 24 hours, taking the reported cases toll to 12,844 since 1st Jan 2019.

Spokesman for Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that as many as 178 new dengue fever cases surfaced throughout the Sindh province in a day, out of which 158 were reported in Karachi and 20 in other districts.

A total of 34 people have died due to dengue fever in Sindh government and private sector health facilities of the city this year so far.

In November, a total of 4,246 dengue positive cases emerged throughout the province out of which 3,868 were confirmed from Karachi and 378 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 13,800 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province so far out of which, 12,844 happened in Karachi and 956 in other districts.