21 Nov 2019

More dengue fever cases surface in Karachi

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original

KARACHI: At least 158 more dengue fever cases were detected across Karachi city in last 24 hours, taking the reported cases toll to 12,844 since 1st Jan 2019.

Spokesman for Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that as many as 178 new dengue fever cases surfaced throughout the Sindh province in a day, out of which 158 were reported in Karachi and 20 in other districts.

A total of 34 people have died due to dengue fever in Sindh government and private sector health facilities of the city this year so far.

In November, a total of 4,246 dengue positive cases emerged throughout the province out of which 3,868 were confirmed from Karachi and 378 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 13,800 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province so far out of which, 12,844 happened in Karachi and 956 in other districts.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.