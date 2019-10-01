01 Oct 2019

More 439 patients diagnosed with dengue in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI : The number of dengue patients has reached 5,739 after more 439 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to details, 198 patients are under treatment in different Rawalpindi hospitals while 241 people are admitted to Islamabad hospitals.

As many as 2,850 patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far while 23 people have fallen prey to the disease.

Dengue fever is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes and is a global public health concern.

There is no vaccine available in Pakistan for the virus, which kills an estimated 20,000 people each year and infects up to 100 million across the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

