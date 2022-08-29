[Monsoon Floods in Pakistan] Singapore Red Cross Commits S$50,000 for Survivors and Affected Communities

Singapore, 29 August 2022 – In response to the ravaging floods in Pakistan caused by monsoon rains, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing SGD$50,000 in the first instance, to support survivors and affected communities. The contribution will support the immediate needs of those affected by the climate emergency, including food; emergency shelter; water and sanitation solutions; and hygiene items. SRC will also launch a public fundraising appeal to support the relief and recovery operations.

SRC’s contributions will directly support the humanitarian response by Red Cross Red Crescent partners on the ground, including the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). PRCS is currently providing relief assistance in 23 of the most affected districts, deploying six mobile water treatment plants, distributing hygiene kits, jerry cans and mosquito nets, and providing cash assistance to displaced communities.

“The climate catastrophe in Pakistan has caused almost a thousand fatalities, including children; and displaced over 3.1 million. The increased risks of water-borne diseases, and the lack of clean water and proper shelter, would put a further strain on Pakistan’s health system. We are extending humanitarian aid to support Pakistani communities to cope with the worsening weather events, and we hope everyone in Singapore will support our relief efforts,” said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross.

Pakistan is experiencing an abnormal monsoon rainfall nearly ten times higher than usual, resulting in uncontrollable urban and flash floods, landslides, across the country. The floods caused by the monsoon rains since mid-June 2022 have affected Balochisan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces of Pakistan, leaving behind millions in need of urgent shelter. Around 30 million people are affected.