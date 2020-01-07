07 Jan 2020

Ministry says more focus be placed on 40 polio-endemic UCs

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

Ikram Junaidi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to focus more on 40 super high-risk polio-endemic union councils and planning for an integrated package of service delivery

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday at a consultative workshop to review the polio situation, organised by the Ministry of National Health Services in collaboration with the Disease Control Priorities Third Edition (DCP3) Secretariat, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Unicef, World Bank and World Health Organisation.

“Out of the 40 high-risk union councils, 18 are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Balochistan and eight in Karachi,” he said, according to an official statement issued by the health ministry.

Dr Mirza emphasised having an integrated approach to ensure better availability of services to people while tackling the polio epidemic. He said that the development of Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package of Pakistan provided an excellent opportunity to strengthen and improve services at the high-risk union councils.

PM aide says vaccination to a child within 72 hours of birth being planned

DCP3 Secretariat representative Professor Ala Alwan said that “the aim of the DCP3 programme is to use updated evidence in developing a comprehensive package of essential services to improve access to health care to all citizens without exposing them to financial hardship”.

Pakistan is the first country collaborating with DCP3 as part of the national strategy to achieve universal health coverage.

National Coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Dr Rana Safdar, while talking to Dawn, said an integrated package of service delivery had been planned to control the virus in 2020.

“As the virus of the crippling disease is more prevalent in 40 UCs, it has been de­­c­ided to increase the immunity level of children by improving the operations. More­over, deficiencies in routine immunisation will also be removed and monitoring will be done by the polio programme,” he said.

Dr Safdar said the idea behind the new plan is to ensure that polio vaccine be administered to a child within 72 hours of his/her birth. Sharing other aspects of the plan with Dawn, he said: “It is observed that there is a human resource issue in health facilities. So, provision of adequate human resource at all health facilities will also be ensured. Another issue is that the immunity level of children is low due to malnutrition. Therefore, we will also look into the issue of malnutrition because that is how immunity level of children can be increased.”

Dr Safdar said that service delivery would be ensured through the stakeholders concerned and the polio programme would do the monitoring.

“It will also remove the grievances of communities as in the past people used to say that the government only focuses on polio and does not care about other health-related issues,” he said.

Polio cases in Pakistan for 2019 are still surfacing, bringing the tally to 128.

An official of the National Institute of Health had earlier told Dawn: “While we are in the year 2020, for about another one month more cases can be added to the total number of cases for 2019 as the date of collection of a sample is considered for placing a case in a certain year, rather than the date of confirmation of the case.”

Twelve polio cases were reported in 2018 and eight in 2017.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2020

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.