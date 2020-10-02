Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP in Pakistan hold a project consultation meeting for the Scaling up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) Project

Islamabad, October 01, 2020 — Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP in Pakistan held a project consultation meeting for the Scaling up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) Project. The consultation meeting was held in-order to discuss the project’s ongoing progress, challenges and way forward for the year 2020.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Mr. Joudat Ayaz and the National Project Director of GLOF-II Project. Other stakeholders present at the meeting included representatives from the Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), along with the representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme, Civil Defense Directorate, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and GLOF-II Project.

In addition to reviewing the project’s progress against the Letter of Agreements signed with the Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, the meeting’s agenda also included a discussion around the development of Guidelines for effective functioning of Community Based Disaster Risk Management Committee’s (CBDRMC) Revolving Funds and relevant procedures. A total amount of $600,000 is set to be distributed amongst 12 Districts of KP and GB in support of the CBDRMCs for their long-term sustainable operations. The project has special focus in ensuring gender balance and inclusion of women in the formation of the Committees,

Mr. Joudat Ayaz stressed on the need for adequate planning for the implementation of project activities under the current year’s Annual Work Plan.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the participants and closing remarks by Mr. Amanullah Khan, Assistant Resident Representative Environment and Climate Change Unit (ECCU), UNDP Pakistan.

For additional information, please contact Ayesha Babar at ayesha.babar@undp.org or +92 (51) 835 5650