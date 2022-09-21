Mercy Relief to send its team to Pakistan’s Sindh province to aid flood victims

SINGAPORE, 21 September 2022 - Mercy Relief ("MR"), Singapore's leading independent disaster relief agency with dedicated leadership, capacity building expertise and an affiliate network operating across the entire disaster management cycle to respond to human tragedies and disasters in the Asia Pacific region, will reinforce its efforts to respond to the plight of the flood victims in Pakistan. A team lead by Mercy Relief's Chairman, Mr Satwant Singh will visit the badly affected Sindh province to distribute food rations and tarpaulin sheets for temporary shelters to some 700 households. The Mercy Relief team has been working closely with the Pakistan High Commission in Singapore.

"I am grateful to Mercy Relief for stepping forward to help Pakistan in this hour of need. MR has always demonstrated a great humanitarian spirit in the times of disasters and done a commendable service to the people of Pakistan," Ms. Rukhsana Afzaal, Pakistan High Commissioner.

To continue extending assistance to more flood victims and families who are in dire need of help, Mercy Relief is appealing for urgent support from corporate and public donors to raise S$500,000 for its response operations.

Plagued by heavy torrential rain since 14 June 2022, the Pakistan floods have affected over 33 million people, taken 1,545 lives to date and inundated millions of acres of land. With a third of the country completely submerged, the floods have exacerbated the spread of water and vector-borne diseases and affected populations in these areas are seeing a surge in diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, diarrhoea and skin problems.

