Mercy Relief Responds To Devastating Floods In Pakistan

SINGAPORE, 9 September 2022 -- Mercy Relief, Singapore's leading independent disaster relief agency, is responding to the Pakistan floods, where the Southern provinces of Balochistan and Sindh are most affected.

Since 14th June 2022, Pakistan has been afflicted by heavy monsoon rainfall, almost 3 times higher than the national 30-year average, which has resulted in destructive flooding. Consequently, the human and infrastructural impacts have been estimated to be the worst in the Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

It was reported that at least 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected, with 3.1 million people displaced and 1,282 deaths. The rainfall and floods have destroyed almost 1.2 million houses, with close to a million houses coming from Sindh province alone.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also cautioned that there are significant public health threats facing people who are affected by the floods. This includes the increased risk of water- and vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

Agriculture has also been destroyed, with the floods ruining more than 3.6 million acres of crops and killing over 800,000 livestock. Livelihoods of farmers have been severely impacted and food prices are soaring.

Mercy Relief will be working alongside our ground partner in Pakistan, National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), to provide and distribute emergency relief assistance in the form of food items and tarpaulin sheets, to the worst affected and most vulnerable families in Sindh province.

"Mercy Relief is deeply saddened by the devastation of the Pakistan floods, and we stand in solidarity with the affected victims. Working with our ground partner NRSP, our utmost priority is to meet the urgent need for food and temporary shelters. It will continue to be a challenging road ahead for the affected communities, and we appeal to the public to lend a helping hand through your kind donations," Angelina Ong, Executive Director of Mercy Relief.

Mercy Relief will establish a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from 8 September 2022 to 8 October 2022, and aims to raise $100,000 for our response operations. Members of the public may make their donations via the following channels:

Crowdfunding via: Giving.sg for/under "Pakistan Flood Relief 2022": https://www.giving.sg/mercy-relief/pakistanflood2022 Give.asia for/under "Pakistan Flood Relief 2022": https://give.asia/campaign/pakistan-flood-relief-2022#/ SimplyGiving for/under "Pakistan Flood Relief 2022": https://www.simplygiving.com/appeal/pakistanfloodrelief2022

Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief's website: https://www.mercyrelief.org/donate/

Fund transfer to Mercy Relief's DBS Current Account 054-900741-2. Please indicate "Pakistan Flood Relief 2022" in the comments field.

Crossed cheque made out to "Mercy Relief Limited" and mailed to Blk 160 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160. On the back of the cheque please write: "Pakistan Flood Relief 2022" Name of donor Email address



