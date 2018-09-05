Media Advisory: UN Humanitarian Chief to visit Pakistan with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Joint Mission to Pakistan with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi WHEN: 6-9 September 2018

WHERE: Islamabad, Peshawar

Following their joint mission to Afghanistan on 5-6 September, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Mark Lowcock, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, will travel to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a joint mission from 6-9 September.

The two UN principals will meet with Government officials, the UN and other humanitarian and development partners, and people still in need of assistance to discuss the response and how best to link it to the Government’s development framework.

