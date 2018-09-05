05 Sep 2018

Media Advisory: UN Humanitarian Chief to visit Pakistan with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (451.67 KB)

WHO: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator
WHAT: Joint Mission to Pakistan with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi WHEN: 6-9 September 2018
WHERE: Islamabad, Peshawar

Following their joint mission to Afghanistan on 5-6 September, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Mark Lowcock, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, will travel to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a joint mission from 6-9 September.

The two UN principals will meet with Government officials, the UN and other humanitarian and development partners, and people still in need of assistance to discuss the response and how best to link it to the Government’s development framework.

For further details or to request interviews with USG/ERC Lowcock, please contact:
In New York: Russell Geekie, geekie@un.org, +1 917 331 0393
In Geneva: Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, +41 79 472 9750

