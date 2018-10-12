12 Oct 2018

Measles awareness session held in Landikotal

Report
from Frontier Post, DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 12 Oct 2018 View Original

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: To impart knowledge to locals against the fatal disease of measles and to motivate them to vaccinate their children against the disease in campaign to be scheduled from 15 October to 26 October, an awareness session was held in jirga hall of Landi Kotal sub-division of Thursday.

In this connection a gathering was organized that was attended by acting team leader United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF)Dr Qayum as chief guest beside Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran, Polio Eradication Officer (PEO), World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Misal Khan, FSMO Dr Usman, tribal elders, journalists, administration officials and members of civic society.

Addressing on the occasion Dr Qayum said that the main purpose of drive was to safeguard our children from the fatal disease. “Those children who receive anti-measles vaccine will be negligibly suffered against those infant who do not get it at all”, he remarked.

He urged the parents to save their children of the disease by immunizing them in the 12 days long anti-measles drive. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran in his speech said that as community efforts polio was in last stage to be eradicated in the same way, measles would be beaten with collective hard work. He assured every possible assistance in the campaign and asked the media to join hands with them to remove misconception of handful people and wipe out the virus of measles from the area.

At the end a child was administered anti-measles vaccine to formally kick off the drive. It is to be mentioned here that from 15th to 26th of the current month, an anti- measles campaign along with polio drive will be initiated across the country.

