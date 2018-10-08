Malnutrition kills three more infants in Tharparkar

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: As many as three more infants succumbed to malnutrition Tharparker area of Sindh on Saturday.

According to Sindh health department, three children were killed at Civil Hospital, Mithhi and recent death has taken the death toll in Tharparker to seven in October and 483 for the year.

Every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region, health department.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.