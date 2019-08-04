04 Aug 2019

Malnutrition kills five more children in Thar

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 03 Aug 2019

F.P. Report

THARPARKAR: At least five more children died at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and other diseases on Friday. According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 518 owing to malnutrition from January till date. On the other hand, the patients are facing difficulties due to the shortage of medicines in government run hospitals.

In the month of July, the Government of Sindh had decided to set up two satellites of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) at Thar and MirpurKhas. A meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to establish a governing board of the NICH on the pattern of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

A report released by the UNCEF in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in October last year had directed the health department to set up medical camps so as to deal with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.

