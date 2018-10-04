Malnutrition crisis

Malnutrition, infants’ mortality, and stunted growth of children have been the most serious health issues which have been neglected deliberately over the past four decades. The death of thousands of children in the age bracket of 1-3 years in Thar of Sindh province over the past few years is the classic example in this regard. PPP government in Sindh spent billions on cultural festival in 2017 but was not inclined to spend it on addressing the issues of malnutrition and infant mortality.

These issues were regularly highlighted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speeches at public meetings, interviews on private TV Channels before elections and agitated them in his victory speech. He is man of vision, conviction and action. The World Bank and National Health Ministry on Tuesday agreed to work together on the issues of rising population and malnutrition in the country. This came during a meeting between the WB Country Director Patchmthu Illangovan and National Health Regulations and Coordination minister Aamer Mehmood Kiyani in Islamabad

The WB offered to bring experts from countries having success in both areas to share their experiences. It has also offered to share its analysis on health related issues with the Ministry. The lack of success in solving the problems of malnutrition and population growth is not due to the dearth of expertise. It is lack of political will, oppressive and exploitative attitude of the leadership of the two mainstream parties, comprising feudal and mercantile classes, which ruled the country turn for 32 years and did not priorities these problems. A conference on the rapid population growth and malnutrition is tentatively planned in early 2019 involving the policy makers and implementers.

Pakistan is facing a crisis in terms of malnutrition that is among the worst in the world and the country is losing 3 percent of its GDP to stunting every year. The province of Sindh is the worst hit in malnutrition, poor health facilities under the primary health cover and food insecurity. However, significant gains in health care and food security in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in PTI previous government and the modest ones in Punjab have slightly improved the situation. The national health survey showed an improvement from the past with stunting rate at 37.6 percent. The percentage of stunted children declined from 45 percent in 2012-13 to 38 percent in 2017-18.

However, there is severe disparity in malnutrition across all the four provinces of the country. It is directly related to the production of agriculture sector and cartalistion of important food commodities like wheat, rice, vegetables, and fruits, fresh and packed milks. The cartels owned by the powerful political families and business tycoons did not allow the prices of food items to go down and become affordable for people belonging to the poor and lower middle class. Moreover, the productivity of agriculture sector is low because of high prices of inputs, power tariff and lack of proper education of farmers. In the era of President Ayub Khan, Radio Pakistan regularly aired programmes for educating formers. Now the electronic media give most of the time to political issues in their current affairs programs. The topics of malnutrition, health and over population are seldom discussed in the talk shows.

Basic health units and rural health centers can play a credible role in solving health issues at the grass root level. But the infrastructure of primary healthcare lacks medicines, equipments and electricity. These centers can be equipped with these facilities with timely release of budgetary allocations.

The prices of medicines are not affordable for the poor people and preparation of raw materials for manufacturing a variety of pharmaceuticals has never been the priority of successive governments. Consequently, the country and its 220 million people are at mercy of multinational companies. The multinational companies are earning hefty profits but they are not paying taxes on their incomes and profits. These companies do not make investment in producing raw material and quality improvement of different brands of medicines by establishing research facilities. On the other hand in the neighbouring country India production of raw material for pharmaceuticals is a thriving industry. Same is the case for the production of different vaccines. Ironically, in Pakistan the technology, know how and expertise available in the National Health Laboratories is not utilised for producing vaccines needed for prevention of diseases. Overcoming the malnutrition crisis is the responsibility of provincial governments as the federal government can only assist them by engaging foreign agencies to provide financial and technical assistance.

Pakistan is heading towards population explosion as its growth rate of 2.9 percent is very high. Bangladesh succeeded in promoting smaller family norms with help Ulema and religious scholars. No such efforts have been seriously made in Pakistan. Hopefully, the new government in the center and provinces will priorities issues of malnutrition, infant mortality and overpopulation and work out viable policies to effectively address them.