Médecins Sans Frontières Provided Post-Emergency Medical Care to Dadu’s Flood-Affected Villages

Karachi: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, set up mobile clinics that visited 25 flood-affected villages in Tehsil Johi as part of a post-emergency response in Dadu district, Sindh province. Two medical teams provided basic outpatient medical services to more than 4,000 patients over the course of a month.

MSF also distributed relief items including kitchen, hygiene and shelter kits to more than 2,500 families affected by the floods in five union councils of Tehsil Johi. Supporting the local authorities, the international emergency humanitarian organization has worked on restoring the main water supply sources and lines that benefit over 60,000 people in different locations. Water treatment tablets have in the meantime been distributed to over 2,000 families in the area.

“Our activities in the flood-affected areas of Sindh are part of MSF’s commitment to support the Pakistani authorities in responding to emergencies, including natural disasters,” MSF country representative in Pakistan Aymen Abdullah said in a statement. “We have also donated medicines to the local authorities to support them in meeting urgent medical needs in the area.

”More than 350 villages in Sindh’s Dadu district were affected by the floods after heavy rainfall in August 2020. Dadu was one of the worst hit areas in the province and its population of over 240,000 were declared calamity-affected by the provincial government. While the floods damaged the houses, roads were also washed away thereby further limiting people’s access to healthcare facilities.

“The post-flood period is critical as there is a high risk of outbreaks of vector-borne and water-borne diseases such as malaria. The objective of our mobile clinics was to improve people’s access to healthcare by providing them with basic care at their doorstep and reduce the risk of disease outbreaks. We treated patients with acute respiratory diseases, skin infections, malaria and other illnesses,” said Anna Cilliers, MSF medical coordinator.

MSF is also supporting Sindh’s department of health in an awareness campaign on dengue fever. The cases of dengue fever in Karachi increased recently, and 12 union councils of East and South Karachi were declared hotspots. MSF is broadcasting awareness messages of prevention and protection from dengue fever through TV channels, cable networks and social media.

