Médecins Sans Frontiéres Continues to Treat People Suffering from Cutaneous Leishmaniasis in Quetta

Quetta, Balochistan: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders continues to provide diagnosis and medical treatment services for the tropical disease cutaneous leishmaniasis in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. MSF in Pakistan works in collaboration with the department of health to improve access to healthcare and provide treatment.

In 2021, MSF screened 5,959 patients in Balochistan for cutaneous leishmaniasis and 2,699 patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We provided treatment to 4,501 people in Balochistan and 1,745 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last year in Balochistan 4,287 people were cured of the disease, and 1,265 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cutaneous leishmaniasis is one of the main tropical diseases in Pakistan and is considered a public health burden in the country. It is caused by a parasite transmitted by the bite of an infected female phlebotomine sandfly and appears in the form of a small lesion.

The treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis requires a daily or biweekly injection over the course of three to eight weeks, depending on the severity of the disease. Many patients are not able to complete their treatment because the trip to hospital for those injections is too difficult or too expensive.

“Cutaneous leishmaniasis is a tropical disease that, if left untreated, can cause severe physical disfigurement. It is not life threatening but can have serious consequences on the lives of the people who are infected”, says Dr. Ahmed Bilal, MSF Medical Coordinator in Pakistan. “It is essential that people have access to quality drugs at affordable prices and treatment close to where they live in order to properly tackle this disease.”

As part of MSF’s commitment to expand care for cutaneous leishmaniasis, we opened two new satellite clinics. One in September 2021 at the Rural Health Centre (RHC) Badhabher and another in January 2022 at BHU Telaband. They are accessible to people living in Peshawar and the surrounding districts. The satellite clinics have been set up in collaboration with the Government’s health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MSF runs seven cutaneous leishmaniasis centers in Pakistan: three in Quetta, Balochistan, and three in Peshawar including two newly opened satellite clinics, and one in Bannu. Furthermore, MSF’s health promotion teams also provide awareness around cutaneous leishmaniasis prevention and treatment to patients and their caregivers in the centers. Patients, who may experience stigma in the community, are also supported with psychosocial counseling in Balochistan.

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international medical humanitarian association that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF first started working in Pakistan in 1986, and now provides urgently needed quality medical care to people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

