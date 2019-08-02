02 Aug 2019

LoA signing ceremony between National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 11 Jul 2019 View Original

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Chairman NDMA on behalf of NDMA and Ms. Naoko Takasu, Deputy Resident Representative- Programme, UNDP on behalf of UNDP have signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) in Islamabad on Thursday for the project titled “DRR Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Enhancement for SFDRR Monitoring and Reporting” under the on-going project Building Disaster Resilience in Pakistan (BDRP).

BDRP is a joint initiative of the FAO and UNDP Pakistan supported by DFID. NDMA in collaboration with UNDP will lead the capacity building related interventions of the program. Main objective of this initiative is to provide technical support to stakeholder’s capacity development for effective implementation and review of Pakistan’s National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy in accordance with Sendai Framework of Disaster Risk Reduction.

Under this LoA, the project duration is for 13 months with a budget of 136,923 USD (21.3 Million PKR).

