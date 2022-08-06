Live updates: Pakistan floods

Written by Zia Salik August 5, 2022

Pakistan is currently experiencing historic flash floods across the country.

The flash floods, triggered by Monsoon rains, have devastated dozens of districts across remote areas of Pakistan.

The disaster has tragically resulted in hundreds of fatalities, and with more heavy rainfall expected to arrive, the full scale of this tragedy is not yet known.

Islamic Relief is responding to the crisis, distributing vital aid and working with the local government to help communities recover from the disaster.

I will be travelling to the region from the UK to raise awareness of the ongoing crisis and assist with relief efforts.

Read on for facts and my live updates from the ground.

Key Facts

419 people have lost their lives, including 77 children

Over 500 people have been injured in the floods

Over 34,000 homes have been deluged

977km of road infrastructure and 61 bridges have been destroyed

In Balochistan alone, over 150,000 people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance

Live updates from Islamic Relief team in Pakistan

05/08/2022:

I’ve touched down in the capital of Balochistan Province, Quetta, where it is currently 33 degrees celsius. Upon arrival, I met with the team on the ground for a security briefing and was made aware that 28 out of 35 districts in Balochistan have been severely flooded. As a result, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has declared a state of emergency in all 28 affected districts. So far, 9 of the districts are in the most desperate need of immediate and urgent assistance.

Tragically, over 200,000 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed in the province.

To further grasp the situation on the ground, I travelled to Mian Khanzai, a hamlet of 70 homes and 500 people in the Panchpai district. The villagers reported that within four short hours, waves started to make way from the mountains towards the village, destroying all 70 homes. The ordeal was petrifying for the residents, as several children were swept away before being caught.

The majority of the hamlet’s income is from agriculture, all of which has now been destroyed. With the crops now gone there will be no source of income for the next year.

Islamic Relief has provided each of the families here with cash grants to purchase basic essentials from the markets in the city. It’s evident that it will take a long time to rebuild their lives.

04/08/2022:

This morning I departed from Manchester airport to join the Islamic Relief teams on the ground in Pakistan in some of the most affected regions. It’s important to identify the challenges those in need now face and how Islamic Relief can best assist. Islamic Relief has been working in the region for over 21 years to combat poverty, and Balochistan continues to be one of the most affected by flash flooding.